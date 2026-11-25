TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 30: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Gausman has signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman Signs With Detroit Tigers
“Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021.”
Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021.
Gausman, 36 in January, pitched for the Blue Jays from 2022-26. Toronto traded him to the Chicago Cubs at last summer’s trade deadline.
This year, Gausman posted a 4.51 ERA and a 3.74 FIP with 184 strikeouts over 177 2/3 innings across 32 starts.
Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman’s MLB Career
The Baltimore Orioles selected Gausman with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.
The right-hander made his big-league debut with the Orioles in 2013.
The Orioles traded Gausman and right-hander Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves at the 2018 trade deadline for right-hander Evan Phillips, third baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion, catcher Brett Cumberland and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann.
In Aug. 2019, the Cincinnati Reds claimed Gausman off waivers from the Braves.
He became a free agent in the 2019-20 offseason and signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Gausman accepted a qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2021 season. He made his first career All-Star Game in 2021.
Before the 2022 season, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays. He posted a 3.62 ERA with 920 strikeouts in 861 innings across 148 starts with Toronto. The right-hander represented the Blue Jays in the 2023 All-Star Game.
Throughout his 14-year big-league career, Gausman has posted 29.4 bWAR and a 3.87 ERA while striking out 2,138.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher Suddenly Signs With Detroit Tigers