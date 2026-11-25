Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman is returning to the American League.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Gausman has signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman Signs With Detroit Tigers

“Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “Gausman, 35, is one of the best workhorses in baseball, with the second-most innings of any pitcher since 2021.”

Gausman, 36 in January, pitched for the Blue Jays from 2022-26. Toronto traded him to the Chicago Cubs at last summer’s trade deadline.

This year, Gausman posted a 4.51 ERA and a 3.74 FIP with 184 strikeouts over 177 2/3 innings across 32 starts.

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman’s MLB Career

The Baltimore Orioles selected Gausman with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

The right-hander made his big-league debut with the Orioles in 2013.

The Orioles traded Gausman and right-hander Darren O’Day to the Atlanta Braves at the 2018 trade deadline for right-hander Evan Phillips, third baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion, catcher Brett Cumberland and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann.

In Aug. 2019, the Cincinnati Reds claimed Gausman off waivers from the Braves.

He became a free agent in the 2019-20 offseason and signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Gausman accepted a qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2021 season. He made his first career All-Star Game in 2021.

Before the 2022 season, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays. He posted a 3.62 ERA with 920 strikeouts in 861 innings across 148 starts with Toronto. The right-hander represented the Blue Jays in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Throughout his 14-year big-league career, Gausman has posted 29.4 bWAR and a 3.87 ERA while striking out 2,138.