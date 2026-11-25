The Toronto Blue Jays made a big free-agent splash on Tuesday, signing Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal.

The Blue Jays made another signing on Tuesday. According to the team’s transactions log, Toronto agreed to a contract with 19-year-old pitcher Eury Saldana.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 19-Year-Old Pitcher Eury Saldana

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP Eury Saldana to a minor league contract,” MiLB.com wrote.

There isn’t much known about Saldana, who is from San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. He was born on Jan. 7, 2007.

The right-handed pitcher played in Major League Baseball’s Amateur Scouting League in both 2025 and 2026.

The Blue Jays are the first professional organization he has signed with.

Saldana is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds.

The right-hander is the 12th free agent the Blue Jays have signed to a minor-league contract since the end of the regular season.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays After Disappointing 2026 Season

Taira marked the first big-league free-agent signing by Toronto this offseason. He will join Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage and Jose Soriano in the Blue Jays’ starting rotation. Cody Ponce and Spencer Miles will likely battle for the fifth spot in the rotation.

After the World Series, the Blue Jays lost plenty of players to free agency, including George Springer, Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Jameson Taillon, Yimi Garcia, Paul Sewald, Luis Urias and Myles Straw. Additionally, the Blue Jays non-tendered Davis Schneider, making him a free agent.

One year ago, the Blue Jays made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. They were two outs away from winning before Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit a game-tying home run.

Entering the 2026 season, the Blue Jays looked like World Series contenders. They ended up finishing the year in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.