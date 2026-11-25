The Toronto Blue Jays have continued reshaping their pitching staff after falling short of their ultimate goal in 2026. The club has already made significant investments in its rotation, adding established major league talent while also looking overseas for another arm who can contribute immediately.

Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira is the latest addition, having agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract. His arrival gives Toronto another starting option alongside Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage and José Soriano.

Kevin Pillar Questions Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber’s Blue Jays Futures

Former Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar believes Toronto’s agreement with Kaima Taira could signal the end of the road for Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber.

Speaking on Blue Bird Territory, Pillar discussed the implications of adding another starting pitcher and suggested that neither veteran may return.

“I think what this signing probably does indicate is it’s probably the end of the road for Max Scherzer there. I think it’s more than likely probably end of the road for Shane Bieber there, too,” Pillar said.

Scherzer’s situation is particularly uncertain after a difficult 2026 campaign. The three-time Cy Young Award winner recorded a 5.74 ERA across 84⅔ innings with Toronto.

Scherzer has not announced his retirement decision.

In September, he said he would wait until later in the offseason to decide whether to return for another major league season. His one-year, $3 million contract with Toronto has expired, making him a free agent.

Bieber also faces questions after another injury-interrupted season. The right-hander finished 2026 with a 4.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts across 55⅔ innings in 11 starts.

He missed time because of forearm and elbow issues before right teres major inflammation ended his season.

The 31-year-old previously exercised his $16 million player option to remain in Toronto for 2026. That agreement has now expired, leaving him to consider his next contract.

Bieber remains a possible reunion candidate, depending on his health and the financial terms, while Scherzer’s age and recent injury history complicate his situation.

Pillar also pointed to Toronto’s depth, naming several rotation options before adding, “I don’t think this is the only move the Blue Jays make.”

Kaima Taira Gives Toronto Another Rotation Option

Taira’s arrival helps explain why the Blue Jays may approach their remaining pitching decisions differently.

The 27-year-old right-hander comes off an outstanding season with the Saitama Seibu Lions, posting a 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 146 innings in 2026.

His pitching arsenal was key to his success. Taira used eight different pitches, including a four-seam fastball, sinker, cutter, slider, sweeper, changeup, splitter, and curveball.

His fastball averaged just under 96 mph and regularly reached 99 mph.

His low arm slot and unusual release point also make the pitch difficult for hitters to track. Despite standing 5-foot-8, Taira generates 6.8 feet of extension down the mound, giving hitters less time to react.

Toronto plans to use him as a starter, although his transition to Major League Baseball will require adjustments.

The Blue Jays will also need to manage his workload carefully after his first full season as a starter, in which he threw 146 innings.

With Taira joining Cease, Trey Yesavage and Soriano, Toronto has added another significant option to its rotation.

However, the club has not confirmed that Scherzer or Bieber will be excluded from its plans. The next moves will determine how much additional depth the Blue Jays want before the 2027 season.