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21-Year-Old Utility Player Immediately Released By Toronto Blue Jays

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game seven of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have a very intriguing roster.

MLB free agency opened up earlier this week, so they will be among the more interesting teams to watch.

21-Year-Old Utility Player Immediately Released

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Raimundo De Los Santos is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “SS Raimundo De Los Santos elected free agency.”

Looking At De Los Santos

De Los Santos (who is 21) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has reached as high as Double-A.

Before the Blue Jays, De Los Santos had spent time in the Boston Red Sox‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on March 23, 2025): “FCL Red Sox released SS Raimundo De Los Santos.”

MLB.com wrote (on May 8, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent SS Raimundo De Los Santos to a minor league contract.”

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field to make a pitching change against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

That said, they were unable to follow up their magical run in 2026.

The team finished at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Blue Jays should still have a chance to make the MLB playoffs in 2027.

If players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can come back better, they have one of the more talented rosters in the American League.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 1993 season when Paul Molitor was still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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21-Year-Old Utility Player Immediately Released By Toronto Blue Jays

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