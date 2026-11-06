21-Year-Old Utility Player Immediately Released By Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have a very intriguing roster.

MLB free agency opened up earlier this week, so they will be among the more interesting teams to watch.

21-Year-Old Utility Player Immediately Released

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Raimundo De Los Santos is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “SS Raimundo De Los Santos elected free agency.”

Looking At De Los Santos

De Los Santos (who is 21) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has reached as high as Double-A.

Before the Blue Jays, De Los Santos had spent time in the Boston Red Sox‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on March 23, 2025): “FCL Red Sox released SS Raimundo De Los Santos.”

MLB.com wrote (on May 8, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent SS Raimundo De Los Santos to a minor league contract.”

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

That said, they were unable to follow up their magical run in 2026.

The team finished at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

The Blue Jays should still have a chance to make the MLB playoffs in 2027.

If players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can come back better, they have one of the more talented rosters in the American League.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 1993 season when Paul Molitor was still on the roster.