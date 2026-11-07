22-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Toronto Blue Jays Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with a lot of hope.

They were coming off a year where they had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

That said, the Blue Jays were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

22-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Blue Jays

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Josbel Garcia is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Josbel Garcia elected free agency.”

Garcia did not pitch in a game for the Blue Jays at the MLB level.

He went 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 27 Minor League games.

Looking At Garcia

Garcia (who is 22) had spent the first four seasons of his Minor League career in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

Minor League Baseball wrote (on May 11, 2024): “The first no-no in the Complex League season is in the books! Enrique Segura, Adilson Peralta and Josbel Garcia combined on the feat for the FCL Phillies:”

The Phillies released him before the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on March 25, 2026): “Clearwater Threshers released RHP Josbel Garcia.”

MLB.com wrote (on April 7, 2026): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP Josbel Garcia to a minor league contract.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, they still have a very talented roster who should be able to compete for the playoffs in 2027.

The franchise last won a title during the 1993 season.

There will be questions about the future of several veteran players such as George Springer and Max Scherzer who are now free agents.