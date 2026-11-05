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26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 30: Rhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners, making his MLB debut, looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most intriguing teams to watch as the offseason begins.

They had reached the World Series in 2025 (before missing the 2026 MLB playoffs).

26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners, making his MLB debut, looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Rhylan Thomas will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Rhylan Thomas elected free agency.”

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners high fives with third base coach Carlos Cardoza #57 after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Peoria, Arizona.

Thomas did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays at the MLB level.

He had been picked up during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Houston Astros released LF Rhylan Thomas.”

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent LF Rhylan Thomas to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Thomas

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners gives thumbs up to the dugout after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 02, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Thomas was picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He spent the only year of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners (2025).

The 26-year-old appeared in three games that year.

GettyRhylan Thomas #31 of the Seattle Mariners rounds third base to score on an RBI single off the bat of Jorge Polanco against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 05, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

The Mariners let go of Thomas in 2026.

MLB.com wrote (on May 3, 2026): “Seattle Mariners designated LF Rhylan Thomas for assignment.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, they still have a roster that features a lot of talented player such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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