26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most intriguing teams to watch as the offseason begins.

They had reached the World Series in 2025 (before missing the 2026 MLB playoffs).

26-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Rhylan Thomas will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Rhylan Thomas elected free agency.”

Thomas did not appear in a game for the Blue Jays at the MLB level.

He had been picked up during the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Houston Astros released LF Rhylan Thomas.”

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent LF Rhylan Thomas to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Thomas

Thomas was picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He spent the only year of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners (2025).

The 26-year-old appeared in three games that year.

The Mariners let go of Thomas in 2026.

MLB.com wrote (on May 3, 2026): “Seattle Mariners designated LF Rhylan Thomas for assignment.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, they still have a roster that features a lot of talented player such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.