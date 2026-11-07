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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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Toronto Blue Jays promoted another player during their Boston Red Sox series

It’s that time of year when many major- and minor-league players officially hit free agency.

One player who just elected free agency is a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher who spent the 2026 season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Beau Philip Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Beau Philip elected free agency on Monday, according to his transactions tracker on MiLB.com.

The 28-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on June 5.

More About Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays Player Beau Philip

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GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 15: A Toronto Blue Jays hat with a Jackie Robinson Day logo on it is seen on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Philip has had an interesting career so far, to say the least.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Philip as a shortstop in the second round of the 2019 Draft out of Oregon State.

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GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 08: Hats sit on seats during batting practice ahead of the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on April 8, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Philip reached Double-A in 2023. He held a poor career slash line of .202/.306/.309 with 26 home runs and 120 RBI over 335 minor-league games.

The Braves converted Philip to a pitcher in the 2024 season.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

In his first professional season as a pitcher, Philip posted a 5.45 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 16 walks over 34 2/3 innings between Single-A and High-A.

The Braves released Philip on Aug. 1, 2024. He spent the 2025 season and part of the 2026 season playing independent ball before joining the Blue Jays organization in June.

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GettyTORONTO – APRIL 8: Gregg Zaun #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Boston Red Sox during the Blue Jays home opener at Rogers Centre on April 8, 2005 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

Philip posted a solid 3.09 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 13 walks over 23 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2026. He missed a few weeks late in the season with an injury.

Philip throws a mid-80s changeup, a high-80s cutter, a mid-90s four-seamer and a mid-90s sinker.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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