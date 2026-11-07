28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

It’s that time of year when many major- and minor-league players officially hit free agency.

One player who just elected free agency is a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher who spent the 2026 season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Beau Philip Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

Beau Philip elected free agency on Monday, according to his transactions tracker on MiLB.com.

The 28-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on June 5.

More About Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays Player Beau Philip

Philip has had an interesting career so far, to say the least.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Philip as a shortstop in the second round of the 2019 Draft out of Oregon State.

Philip reached Double-A in 2023. He held a poor career slash line of .202/.306/.309 with 26 home runs and 120 RBI over 335 minor-league games.

The Braves converted Philip to a pitcher in the 2024 season.

In his first professional season as a pitcher, Philip posted a 5.45 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 16 walks over 34 2/3 innings between Single-A and High-A.

The Braves released Philip on Aug. 1, 2024. He spent the 2025 season and part of the 2026 season playing independent ball before joining the Blue Jays organization in June.

Philip posted a solid 3.09 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 13 walks over 23 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2026. He missed a few weeks late in the season with an injury.

Philip throws a mid-80s changeup, a high-80s cutter, a mid-90s four-seamer and a mid-90s sinker.