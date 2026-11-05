29-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch, as the offseason continues.

With MLB free agency opening up on Monday night, a lot of players have become available on the market.

29-Year-Old Catcher Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

C.J. Stubbs will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C C.J. Stubbs elected free agency.”

Stubbs did not appear in a game (at the MLB level0 for Toronto.

Stubbs had signed with the Blue Jays before the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on January 30): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent C C.J. Stubbs to a minor league contract.”