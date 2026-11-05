WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: C.J. Stubbs #36 of the Washington Nationals catches during the first inning of his Major League debut against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch, as the offseason continues.
With MLB free agency opening up on Monday night, a lot of players have become available on the market.
29-Year-Old Catcher Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent
This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.
C.J. Stubbs will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C C.J. Stubbs elected free agency.”
Stubbs did not appear in a game (at the MLB level0 for Toronto.
Stubbs had signed with the Blue Jays before the 2026 season.
MLB.com wrote (on January 30): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent C C.J. Stubbs to a minor league contract.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch, as the offseason continues.With MLB free agency opening up on Monday night, a lot of players have become available on the market.29-Year-Old Catcher Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free AgentThis week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.C.J. […]
29-Year-Old Catcher Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent