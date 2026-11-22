The Toronto Blue Jays were one of four teams to meet with top free-agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal this offseason. The other three were the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

“Reading between the lines with our interview with Scott Boras it sounded like Skubal signs well enough before the Dec 1st lockout date because he said his signing will impact 10-15 other free agent pitchers,” Bowden wrote on X. “Skubal met with/4 teams in person: Mets,Dodgers,Padres,Blue Jays only.”

Unfortunately for Toronto, Skubal ultimately chose New York, agreeing to a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million contract.

New York Mets Sign Tarik Skubal

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman broke the news of Skubal signing with New York. Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed the details of the deal.

“Breaking: Tarik Skubal to Mets,” Heyman wrote on X.

“BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X.

The Blue Jays may not have landed the top available starter, but there are plenty of other alternatives.

3 Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitching Targets After New York Mets Sign Tarik Skubal

LHP Trevor Rogers

Rogers might be the best available starter on the market. MLB Trade Rumors predicts he will sign a five-year, $115 million contract this offseason.

Rogers, 29, posted a 4.03 ERA and a 3.45 FIP with 157 strikeouts and 39 walks over 30 starts for the Baltimore Orioles this year. The year before, he recorded a 1.81 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 29 walks in 109 2/3 innings. He made just 18 starts that year due to a knee injury.

RHP Kevin Gausman

This would be a fun reunion! The Blue Jays traded Gausman, 36, to the Chicago Cubs at the 2026 trade deadline. He had one of his worst seasons in a while this year, recording a 4.51 ERA betwen Toronto and Chicago, but he had a solid 3.74 FIP, suggesting he was unlucky.

Gausman, who played parts of five seasons for Toronto, is projected to sign a two-year, $44 million contract this offseason.

RHP Logan Webb

Webb isn’t a free agent, but he may be available. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the San Francisco Giants are open to “listening to offers” for Webb this offseason.

Webb, 30, is owed $47 million over the next two seasons before he becomes a free agent. He is coming off a down year, posting a 4.31 ERA over 27 starts, but he had a strong 3.45 FIP. In his eight seasons with the Giants, Webb has recorded a 3.50 ERA with 1,128 strikeouts over 1,223 innings.