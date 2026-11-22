The New York Mets have signed Tarik Skubal. The news broke Sunday night, and it sent shockwaves around baseball.

It also means that Skubal has not signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. Yet again, the Blue Jays are the bridesmaid and not the bride.

They’ve gone after big-name free agents in recent years, but they haven’t gotten them.

Shohei Ohtani? Toronto got close but didn’t land him.

Kyle Tucker? The Dodgers outbid the Blue Jays.

And now after missing the playoffs, the Blue Jays could’ve made a huge statement signing of Skubal.

Instead, they missed again. Skubal is going to Queens, not Toronto.

Why Didn’t Blue Jays Sign Tarik Skubal?

The Blue Jays, as time went on, didn’t seem like they’d keep up with the bidding of the Mets.

A few days ago, reports indicated that Skubal was getting an offer of nearly $400 million from the Mets, and that the Blue Jays didn’t want to offer that.

Turns out that was selling it short.

The final report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan is that Skubal is going to the Mets on a nine-year contract for $450 million.

Every indication is that Toronto didn’t want to pay that much.

Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. @JonHeyman was first on the agreement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2026

Blue Jays Alternatives

The Blue Jays do have a bunch of free agent pitcher options out there to potentially pursue without getting Skubal.

One name who has been pitched in recent weeks is the lefty free agent from the Baltimore Orioles, Trevor Rogers.

Other names available include Freddy Peralta and Michael King.

None of them are Skubal, of course, but they’re all possibilities.

When a team like Toronto meets with a player like Skubal and considers shelling out a lot of money for him, that’s something that has been budgeted at least to some extent.

Anyone else the Blue Jays might sign would be cheaper than Skubal.

Their rotation could certainly use the addition, even though it won’t be Skubal.