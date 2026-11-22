Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman and outfielder Davis Schneider issued a statement after he was non-tendered by the team.

The Blue Jays non-tendered Schneider on Friday, sending him to free agency immediately after parts of four seasons with the club.

Now, he has spoken out following his release.

Davis Schneider Grateful to Blue Jays

Speaking to Canadian baseball writer Danny Gallagher, Schneider shared his first comments since the Blue Jays released him.

“I was kind of expecting it. I knew it might happen. It’s part of the business. It’s part of the game. I’m not going to grind about it too much. It’s one of those things. Life goes on,” Schneider said.

“I spent 9½ years with the organization. Toronto is one of the greatest cities I could play for, in the whole country, in all of North America. It’s such a great fan base that wants you to succeed. Toronto fans are the best in the world.”

Where Will Davis Schneider Play Next?

The Blue Jays non-tendered Schneider because they did not want to pay his arbitration projection of $1.3 million next year.

However, that doesn’t mean that his team in MLB is over, as another team could sign him for something less than that.

Teams like the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies, who need an influx of talent at pretty much every position, should be the first ones to call up Schneider’s agent and see if he would be interested in signing with them, either on a cheap major-league deal, or on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training next season.

Schneider has some pop in his bat, and he can play left field and second base, so he provides some versatility for whatever team he is on. He is also a great teammate and a fan favorite, so there are a lot of positives to signing him.

It’s unfortunate that his time in Toronto ended, but with the Blue Jays looking to improve their roster after missing the playoffs, they had to make some tough decisions, and that meant not tendering Schneider a new contract.