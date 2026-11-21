The offseason has brought several celebrations for MLB players, with stars from different teams gathering away from the field. As the baseball world focuses on winter preparations and the upcoming season, players have also been sharing personal milestones and celebrations on social media.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies remain among the teams drawing attention during the offseason. Toronto is navigating important roster decisions, while Philadelphia’s players are enjoying some time away from the demands of the MLB schedule.

Several familiar faces from across the league have also been spotted together during recent celebrations.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shares Star-Studded Photo From Cristopher Sanchez’s Wedding

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shared a glimpse of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez’s star-studded wedding, reposting an Instagram Story photo from Hall of Famer David Ortiz that showed baseball stars celebrating.

In an outdoor photo, Guerrero Jr. stands in a black formal outfit with Ortiz, former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, and Pirates star Oneil Cruz. They raise glasses in a wedding toast.

The gathering brought together several prominent Dominican baseball figures away from the field.

Guerrero Jr.’s social media post offered fans a look at the celebration, with the players sharing a moment together during Sanchez’s important personal milestone.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Sanchez married longtime partner Kaimary Perez on November 20, 2026, at Casa de Campo resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

The wedding marked a major personal milestone for the Phillies left-hander, a key part of Philadelphia’s rotation, and drew several well-known baseball figures.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Winter League Plans Remain Uncertain

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to draw attention during the offseason as the Toronto Blue Jays slugger considers a potential return to the Dominican Winter League.

The first baseman is seeking Toronto’s permission to play for Tigres del Licey, which recently acquired his playing rights in LIDOM.

Guerrero Jr. has expressed his desire to play for Licey, a club with strong personal significance because his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., also played for the team.

The opportunity would allow the younger Guerrero to experience winter baseball in the Dominican Republic while connecting with local fans.

However, the Blue Jays must weigh the benefits of additional playing time against the risk of injury.

Guerrero Jr. is under a massive long-term contract, making his health a major priority for Toronto.

Playing winter baseball could also give him an opportunity to work on his swing and prepare for the upcoming MLB season.

The final decision remains with the Blue Jays, as Guerrero Jr. continues to await approval.

His Winter League plans remain uncertain as Toronto weighs the potential risks and benefits of letting its franchise star participate.