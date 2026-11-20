The Toronto Blue Jays had until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 20 to make their first decision of the offseason on Ernie Clement.

It was the non-tender deadline, which gives teams a few options of what to do with an arbitration-eligible player like Clement.

The choice in the name, non-tender, means the Blue Jays decide they don’t want Clement under contract for next season. He’d become a free agent.

The alternative is to tender Clement a contract, which in this place wouldn’t have a dollar figure attached yet for 2027. He’s eligible for salary arbitration.

The third option, in the middle, is to trade Clement. If the Blue Jays didn’t really want to keep him but another team wanted him, that would lend itself to a trade.

In this case, the Blue Jays have made up their mind.

Ernie Clement Roster Decision

The Blue Jays have tendered Clement a contract for 2027.

They announced Friday night that they have non-tendered Davis Schneider but tendered contracts to all the other players who were in need of such a decision.

That includes Clement, whose status was a bit in doubt after his defense took a big step back in 2026.

Clement remains a contact-heavy hitter, but his role as starting second baseman is in jeopardy after his glove regressed.

Still, the Blue Jays evidently didn’t want to lose him for nothing, and so they didn’t non-tender him.

Ernie Clement Future

There are a couple of ways this can go from here for Clement.

The Blue Jays can reach a contract agreement with him, either before an arbitration hearing or in one. His current projected arbitration value is $7.6 million.

They could also still decide to trade him. Nothing about Friday’s deadline stops that. It was just about if they wanted him to become a free agent altogether.

Toronto held firm to Clement for now, though, and so it’ll be up to the Blue Jays to decide what’s next.

The lockout looms when the calendar flips to December, so there’s a chance a move comes soon. More likely, Toronto will wait things out with Clement and decide what to do when baseball returns.