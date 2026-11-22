The Toronto Blue Jays continue to strengthen their international scouting pipeline as they look for young talent that could develop into future contributors. With the organization investing in pitching prospects from across the globe, the international signing period has become an important opportunity to add arms with promising raw ability.

Toronto is increasingly targeting Taiwan, Japan and South Korea to expand its talent pool, as uncertainty over the upcoming international signing period grows amid looming MLB labor issues.

Teams are looking to complete important deals before potential disruptions affect their ability to sign prospects.

Blue Jays Finalize $400,000 Deal With Harris Miller Jackson

The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a roughly $400,000 deal with 19-year-old right-hander Harris Miller Jackson, international baseball insider Francys Romero reports.

The signing period could end early if a lockout begins in December.

Jackson attracted attention from scouts while representing Chinese Taipei at the U-23 Baseball World Cup.

His performances against international competition helped highlight his pitching potential, making him an intriguing addition to Toronto’s developing farm system.

According to Romero, Jackson features a fastball ranging from 93 to 97 mph, along with good command and quality breaking pitches.

His combination of velocity, control, and secondary stuff stood out during the tournament.

The reported $400,000 agreement represents a significant investment in a young pitcher who still has considerable development ahead.

Jackson isn’t expected to make an immediate impact at the major-league level, but his signing adds another promising arm to Toronto’s long-term pitching plans.

The Blue Jays continue to pursue international pitchers, with Jackson’s reported deal securing a prospect before the signing window closes.

Harris Miller Jackson Adds to Toronto’s Growing Pacific Rim Pipeline

Jackson’s reported signing fits into a broader international strategy the Blue Jays have been building.

Toronto has recently added Taiwanese right-hander Cai-Chen Long and left-handed pitcher Cheng-Hao Wu to its prospect pool. Wu reportedly signed for approximately $200,000 earlier this month.

The Blue Jays are expanding their focus on Japan and South Korea, including Japanese teenager Shoki Oda.

Toronto’s Pacific Rim approach extends to its MLB roster, with the club pursuing established international players such as Kazuma Okamoto and scouting Teruaki Sato and Kaima Taira.

General manager Ross Atkins previously discussed the organization’s efforts to better understand the Pacific Rim talent market.

The recent signings suggest that international scouting remains an important part of Toronto’s long-term roster-building strategy.

With uncertainty surrounding the next international signing period, completing deals before the deadline could prove important.

Jackson needs time in the minors, but his velocity and U-23 World Cup performance make him another young pitcher for the Blue Jays to monitor as they build pitching depth.