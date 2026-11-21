The Toronto Blue Jays now have a decision to make: Match the reported offer the New York Mets have made to Tarik Skubal or risk losing the free-agent pitcher.

On Nov. 20, SNY MLB insider Jim Duquette reported that the Mets’ initial offer to Skubal was a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million.

The proposed contract would top the record for total value and set a new benchmark for average annual value (AAV) among free-agent starting pitchers. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander currently hold that record at $43.33 million per year.

With the Mets reportedly making the first move for Skubal, Sportsnet’s Jesse Rubinoff doesn’t see Toronto coming forward with a better offer for Skubal and spending what the Mets are ready to spend on the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

“Certainly less optimistic,” Rubinoff said in a Nov. 20 video from Sportsnet. “I think it’s a lot of money. I’ve seen this play out before, and I think you’ve got to keep a lid on expectations now.

“I have a hard time seeing the Blue Jays, given the payroll they already have, spending $400 million on Tarik Skubal. He’s a great pitcher, and I understand the desire to get back to being a highly competitive team.

Tarik Skubal Wouldn’t Make Blue Jays AL Favorites

After his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal had a record of 6-3 with an ERA of 2.59 and 84 strikeouts in 12 appearances in the regular season and playoffs in his career, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, while Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, Rubinoff doesn’t see him as the final piece to the Blue Jays’ puzzle, given that Toronto still has other issues that it needs to fix for next season.

“I’m not convinced that adding one pitcher is enough to put them over the top, especially when they already have a $500 million player on the payroll,” Rubinoff added. “That’s an enormous amount of money. We’ve seen with the Mets that spending big doesn’t guarantee success. It doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to win.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr Might Have to Consider Short-Term Contract

As for another free agent reportedly on the Blue Jays’ radar, MLB insider Jim Bowden stated that free-agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. might have to settle for a short-term deal with an opt-out if he wants to play for a competitive big-market team.

“I think he’s got a chance to get a four- or five-year deal from a second-division, non-contending team that has a hard time signing free agents,” Bowden said during a Nov. 18 appearance on “Foul Territory.” “If the Angels get a new front office executive, that could be a spot that works for him.

“He could get a deal with an owner who’s willing to come in with some money. They don’t have a lot of talent, so he may sign there. I think the best move for him, if I were in his position, would be to sign a two-year deal with an opt-out after the first year.”

According to a Nov. 12 report from Sportsnet, Toronto has already met with representatives for Chisholm, so it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays make a move should the player consider a short-term contract.