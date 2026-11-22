The Toronto Blue Jays are urged to pursue a left-handed pitcher coming off a bad season.

Toronto is expected to pursue some pitching help this offseason, as the Blue Jays could use both starting pitching and relief help.

MLB free agency is underway, and time is ticking to get a deal done before the looming Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Pursue JP Sears

Toronto could use some rotation depth as a fourth or fifth starter, or a potential long man in the bullpen.

Although the Blue Jays have been linked to some big names, Toronto could pursue some other depth options. Blue Jays analyst Nick Ashbourne of Sportsnet urges the team to sign JP Sears from the San Diego Padres.

“Sears is coming off a rough 2026 season that saw him make 20 starts in triple-A, but there are a couple of reasons he might be of interest to the Blue Jays. The first is that he has a history of durability. Between 2023 and 2025, he made at least 31 starts each season, and last year’s dip (26) was due to his yo-yoing between the minors and majors instead of injury.

“The Blue Jays have always prized durable arms, and as a swingman or depth starter, he’d be a strong bet to be available even if he didn’t excel on a per-inning basis. Having a player like Sears in-house would make mid-season desperation adds — like Patrick Corbin in 2026 — less likely. … Toronto lacks a true low-leverage long-man, as their best candidate for multi-inning stints (Spencer Miles) is overqualified to mop up innings. Sears could function as a long-relief option/occasional situational lefty who can be stretched out for starts if injuries demand it.”

Sears could compete for a starting job but could shift to the bullpen and give John Schneider another lefty. Meanwhile, the cost wouldn’t be too expensive, and he could be worth a flier.

Sears has pitched in parts of five MLB seasons, going 34-45 with a 4.54 ERA in 116 games.

Toronto Expected to be Aggressive in Offseason

The Blue Jays have yet to make a move this offseason, but that could soon change.

Toronto left the GM meetings confident with their meetings that they should make a splash, said GM Ross Atkins.

“I feel really good,” Atkins said from a Starbucks in the ARIA Resort & Casino before the GM Meetings came to an end. “I feel very confident that we are attractive to several demographics. Feel like we’ve learned more about individuals on the free agent and trade side in every demographic that could impact us. So coming away feeling more confident than I did four days ago.”

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year ago and should be active this offseason.