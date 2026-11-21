The Toronto Blue Jays could lose out on their pursuit of an impact slugging outfielder.

MLB free agency is underway, and Toronto has yet to make a major move; with the looming lockout coming on Dec. 1, moves could come quickly.

The Blue Jays are expected to add a power bat in the outfield and some pitching.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Lose Out on Seiya Suzuki

The Blue Jays are heavily linked to Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and many thought Toronto would be the frontrunner for him.

However, Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet revealed that the Seattle Mariners are very interested in signing Suzuki.

“Those involved in the market for position players say right-handed hitting is in real demand, a good thing for Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena,” Nicholson-Smith wrote. “Speaking of which, some say the Mariners are highly motivated on Suzuki, who’s also an excellent fit for the Blue Jays. One way or another, this is just the beginning. With 11 days remaining before the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires, the deals are now trickling in slowly but surely. The deluge may not be far behind.”

Suzuki is a perfect fit for the Blue Jays, so losing out on him would be a big blow. He fills a positional need, and his bat would be perfect in Toronto.

Suzuki hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs last season. His best season, he hit 32 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2025.

Toronto Expected to Pursue Suzuki

Ahead of free agency opening, the Blue Jays were linked to Suzuki.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed earlier this offseason that Toronto is expected to pursue Suzuki.

“This offseason, said a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss offseason plans, the Jays are expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. His 26 homers would’ve ranked second on the Jays this year and his .841 OPS would’ve led all qualified Jays by nearly 80 points,” Bannon wrote.

Suzuki is a great fit, but other teams are expected to pursue the Cubs slugger. So, whether or not the Blue Jays will be able to make him is to be seen.