It was a disappointing finish to the 2026 MLB season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who failed to return to the postseason and defend their American League championship of last fall.

There will be changes to the roster for next season, and the Blue Jays have been listed as one of the teams that could potentially be in the running for Tarik Skubal.

However, should the Blue Jays not land Skubal, another reliable option has suddenly become available.

$90 Million Star Just Became Available For The Toronto Blue Jays

According to MLB Insider Robbert Murray, the Giants are fielding offers on pitcher Logan Webb, who is in the midst of a five-year, $90 million contract.

“For years, the San Francisco Giants have refused to engage or listen to any inquiries involving star right-handed pitcher Logan Webb. That is no longer the case,” Murray wrote. “The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives say.”

Murray continued:

“Webb, 30, instantly becomes arguably the top name available besides free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal. Webb has been one of baseball’s most consistent workhorses, throwing more than 204.2 innings in each season from 2023-25, and led baseball in strikeouts in 2025 with 224. He’s been a key leader in San Francisco’s clubhouse and has two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract, an affordable number for a pitcher of his caliber.”

This season, despite his 8-9 record for the inconsistent Giants, Webb posted a 4.31 ERA along with a 1.17 WHIP and 134 total strikeouts in 27 games played (160.2 innings of work).

Webb’s reported sudden availability on the trade market gives multiple clubs an intriguing option to try and bring aboard an established arm – especially if they were to miss out on acquiring names like Tarik Skubal.

Logan Webb Has Played His Entire MLB Career With The Giants

The Giants took Webb in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, he worked his way through the organization before making his major-league debut in 2019.

Webb broke out in 2021, going 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 158 strikeouts. He followed that with a 15-win season in 2022 before reaching another level in 2023, when he led the National League with 216 innings and finished second in Cy Young voting. That season, he also signed a five-year, $90 million extension to remain with the Giants through 2028.

Webb earned All-Star selections in 2024 and 2025, leading the NL in innings in 2024 and strikeouts in 2025 while winning his first Gold Glove. He opened the 2026 season as San Francisco’s Opening Day starter and reached 1,000 career strikeouts against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Over the course of his MLB career, he’s accumulated a record of 78-62 with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, along with 1,128 strikeouts.