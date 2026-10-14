Blue Jays $32 Million Pitcher Gets Offseason Update

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yariel Rodriguez received an offseason update as he looks to make his way back to the major leagues.

Rodriguez, who just finished his fourth season with the Blue Jays, struggled in the major leagues and was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo, where he pitched very well. Rodriguez was DFA’d, but due to his salary, no other team claimed him, which meant he remained in the Blue Jays organization.

He also dealt with injuries and finished the season on the 60-day injured list.

The Blue Jays still owe Rodriguez quite a bit of money, so he could be in the mix for a bullpen spot in 2027 despite his 2026 struggles. To that end, he plans to pitch in winter league to work on his mechanics and stay sharp.

Yariel Rodriguez to Pitch in Winter League

According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, Rodriguez has signed with Indios de Mayagüez of the Puerto Rico Winter League.

“Cuban RHP Yariel Rodríguez has signed with the Indios de Mayagüez of the Puerto Rico Winter League, per sources. Rodríguez dealt with physical issues in 2026, including a back injury. He’ll use the winter to regain his pitching rhythm and prepare for 2027 with the Blue Jays,” Romero wrote on his X.

Blue Jays Will Give Yariel Rodriguez a Chance to Win Bullpen Job

Although Rodriguez was terrible for Toronto last season, pitching to a 7.71 ERA in 10 bullpen appearances for the team, he will be given every opportunity to win a job in the team’s bullpen next season.

Toronto owes Rodriguez $7.6 million next season in guaranteed money, followed by an $11.6 million team option in 2028 with a $1.6 million buyout. The Blue Jays will likely turn down that team option, but Rodriguez has a $7.6 million player option that he will most likely accept.

With that in mind, the best thing for Toronto to do would be to hope that Rodriguez can bounce back next season and become a key cog in the team’s bullpen once again. Hopefully, he has a great performance in Winter League and can come into Spring Training next year fully healthy and prepared.