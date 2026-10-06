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Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Slugger On Fire With New Team In MLB Playoffs

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Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 29: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits into a ground-out against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on August 29, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team isn’t part of the MLB playoffs.

That said, there are several former Blue Jays players to watch in the postseason.

One former Blue Jays player, who played for seasons with Toronto, is thriving with his new team in the playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Player Randal Grichuk on Fire With New Team in MLB Playoffs

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 05: Randal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Four-year Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk has had a strong postseason with the Chicago White Sox so far.

Grichuk, 35, has appeared in three of Chicago’s four playoff games. He is 2-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in the postseason so far.

Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 22: Randal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The White Sox are one win away from an American League Championship Series berth after winning the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before the ALDS, the White Sox swept the Houston Astros 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park.

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 05: Braden Montgomery #24 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates on second base after hitting a two run RBI Double during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The first two games of the ALDS between the White Sox and Guardians were played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The White Sox will finally host a playoff game on Wednesday. The game (ALDS Game 3) is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Looking at Randal Grichuk

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 15: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a diving catch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at the Rogers Centre on September 15, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Grichuk played for the Blue Jays from 2018-21 after spending four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Grichuk posted 4.5 bWAR and a .243/.289/.461 slash line with 90 home runs and 257 RBI over 479 games with Toronto.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Randall Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the ball clear the fence as he hits a home run in the third inning during a MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Grichuk has 13 years of big-league experience. He has been worth 15.4 bWAR with a .769 OPS, 227 home runs and 675 RBI in his MLB career.

The outfielder has played for the Cardinals, Blue Jays, White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees this past offseason. He made New York’s Opening Day roster.

The Yankees designated Grichuk for assignment in late April. He cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Grichuk slashed an outstanding .299/.328/.598 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 101 games with Chicago this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Slugger On Fire With New Team In MLB Playoffs

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