Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Slugger On Fire With New Team In MLB Playoffs

Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, their favorite team isn’t part of the MLB playoffs.

That said, there are several former Blue Jays players to watch in the postseason.

One former Blue Jays player, who played for seasons with Toronto, is thriving with his new team in the playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Player Randal Grichuk on Fire With New Team in MLB Playoffs

Four-year Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk has had a strong postseason with the Chicago White Sox so far.

Grichuk, 35, has appeared in three of Chicago’s four playoff games. He is 2-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in the postseason so far.

The White Sox are one win away from an American League Championship Series berth after winning the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before the ALDS, the White Sox swept the Houston Astros 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park.

The first two games of the ALDS between the White Sox and Guardians were played at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The White Sox will finally host a playoff game on Wednesday. The game (ALDS Game 3) is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Looking at Randal Grichuk

Grichuk played for the Blue Jays from 2018-21 after spending four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Grichuk posted 4.5 bWAR and a .243/.289/.461 slash line with 90 home runs and 257 RBI over 479 games with Toronto.

Grichuk has 13 years of big-league experience. He has been worth 15.4 bWAR with a .769 OPS, 227 home runs and 675 RBI in his MLB career.

The outfielder has played for the Cardinals, Blue Jays, White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees this past offseason. He made New York’s Opening Day roster.

The Yankees designated Grichuk for assignment in late April. He cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Grichuk slashed an outstanding .299/.328/.598 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 101 games with Chicago this season.