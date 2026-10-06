DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 29: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits into a ground-out against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on August 29, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
He signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees this past offseason. He made New York’s Opening Day roster.
The Yankees designated Grichuk for assignment in late April. He cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign a deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Grichuk slashed an outstanding .299/.328/.598 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 101 games with Chicago this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A four-year Toronto Blue Jays player is currently thriving with his new team in the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year Slugger On Fire With New Team In MLB Playoffs