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6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

That said, they were unable to follow up their magical season in 2026.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays did not qualify for the MLB playoffs.

6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays

GettyDaz Cameron #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a sacrifice fly allowing George Springer #4 (not pictured) to score during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, a player elected free agency from the Blue Jays’ organization.

Daz Cameron will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Daz Cameron elected free agency.”

GettyDaz Cameron #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting an RBI double to score in Kazuma Okamoto #7 in the fifth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cameron appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays during the 2026 season.

He batted .208 with five hits, one home run, three RBIs and three runs.

Most recently, Cameron had been in their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Toronto Blue Jays sent LF Daz Cameron outright to Buffalo Bisons.”

Looking At Cameron

GettyDaz Cameron #28 of the Oakland Athletics at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Cameron was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following the Tigers, Cameron played a career-high 66 games for the Oakland Athletics.

GettyDaz Cameron #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Cameron also had a stop with the Milwaukee Brewers before the Blue Jays.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Blue Jays finished the year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They will still be a team to watch in 2027, as there is a lot of talent on their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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