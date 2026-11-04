KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays finished the year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.
They will still be a team to watch in 2027, as there is a lot of talent on their roster.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).That said, they were unable to follow up their magical season in 2026.Ultimately, the Blue Jays did not qualify for the MLB playoffs.6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue JaysThis week, a player elected free agency from […]
6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization