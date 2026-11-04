6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

The Toronto Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

That said, they were unable to follow up their magical season in 2026.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays did not qualify for the MLB playoffs.

6-Year MLB Player Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays

This week, a player elected free agency from the Blue Jays’ organization.

Daz Cameron will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LF Daz Cameron elected free agency.”

Cameron appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays during the 2026 season.

He batted .208 with five hits, one home run, three RBIs and three runs.

Most recently, Cameron had been in their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Toronto Blue Jays sent LF Daz Cameron outright to Buffalo Bisons.”

Looking At Cameron

Cameron was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following the Tigers, Cameron played a career-high 66 games for the Oakland Athletics.

Cameron also had a stop with the Milwaukee Brewers before the Blue Jays.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the year at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They will still be a team to watch in 2027, as there is a lot of talent on their roster.