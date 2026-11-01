Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk & Wife Sofia Castaneda Post Halloween Update

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is spending the offseason with his family after a strong 2026 season.

Kirk finished with a .278/.351/.415 slash line, 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 79 games.

The Blue Jays slumped around him, finishing 79-83 and fifth in the American League East. Now, deservedly, he is enjoying a good break during the offseason. His latest celebration: Halloween.

First stop was a celebration with Jarritos. Kirk, in partnership with them, arranged some decorations. “We’re getting ready to celebrate Halloween & are setting the ofrenda for Día de los Muertos,” the post read.

An ofrenda is an altar that honors deceased relatives during Día de los Muertos, which runs Nov. 1-2.

That was not the only celebration for the 27-year-old catcher.

Alejandro Kirk’s Halloween Celebration with Wife

Kirk and his wife, Sofia Castaneda, celebrated Halloween together with “Monsters, Inc.” costumes. Castaneda posted the photo on her Instagram stories.

They wore costumes of Sulley and Mike Wazowski. They took the photo together and later added their daughter, Emilia Jolene, to make it a true family photo. She was dressed as Boo.

They were not alone. Santiago Espinal and his wife, Alejandra Mata, were also there, dressed up as Shrek, Lord Farquaad and baby Shrek

Alejandro Kirk is Keeping Up With Practice

Kirk earned a $7.5 million salary in 2026. That was the first year of a five-year, $58 million contract that runs through 2030. The deal includes a $6 million signing bonus.

Kirk has already started training for 2027 at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida. The Blue Jays are aiming to bounce back from the down year.