The Toronto Blue Jays made their first splash of the offseason by signing Kaima Taira on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-8 right-handed pitcher led Japan in ERA before coming stateside, and his deal is for a reported five years and $80 million.

Toronto won’t be done with just that move, though. The Blue Jays have a lot of improvements to make. They want to get back to the playoffs and pursue a World Series again after coming so close in 2025 but missing the postseason entirely in 2026.

And there are still a lot of difference-making players available on the market even after a busy Tuesday of free agent action, so there’s plenty to pay attention to.

In a new article after the move, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand laid out what the next three steps could be for Toronto this offseason.

Blue Jays’ Next Steps

Feinsand broke the Blue Jays’ next steps into three categories.

The first is to potentially pursue another pitcher, a mid-rotation guy like former Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see them pursue another mid-tier starter such as (Foster) Griffin, Gausman, (Mike) Soroka, (Tyler) Mahle or (Shota) Imanaga,” Feinsand writes.

He then moves on to the outfield, where the top available guys remain Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki.

“Aside from that, the Blue Jays’ biggest need remains in the outfield, with Seiya Suzuki the most logical fit,” Feinsand writes. “Toronto has interest in both Suzuki and Randy Arozarena, and many in the industry fully expect the Jays to land one of the two free agents before all is said and done.”

And then there’s second base, where the Blue Jays may replace Ernie Clement.

“If the Blue Jays miss out on the two outfielders, they could pivot to second base to add an impact bat, with Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. still on the market,” Feinsand writes.

Key Deadline Approaches

Toronto may be busy sooner rather than later, too.

The lockout is looming on Dec. 1, and once the sport is locked out, no moves can be made until a collective bargaining agreement is reached.

That means that there should still be a flurry of activity before the end of November. Not every big name will sign, but it does seem like most will — and that could mean more additions to the Blue Jays.