According to a recent report by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are one of a handful of teams showing interest in former New York Yankees player Tyler Austin.

Austin, 35, hasn’t played in MLB since 2019. He landed a minors deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2026, but missed the entire season with a brutal knee injury,

Before that, Austin had spent six seasons overseas in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he showed flashes of success with the bat.

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Taking a Glance at Tyler Austin’s MLB Career

Tyler Austin made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Yankees.

After his 3-year stint in New York, he briefly played with the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Across 521 total at-bats in his 4-year career, Austin batted .219 with 33 home runs, 91 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 96.

Sherman notes that Austin would almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league pact, which is right on par, as he hasn’t played affiliated professional baseball since 2019.

As for his fit with the Blue Jays, Austin could serve in an organizational depth role, and if the Jays endure some tough luck with their outfield help, and Austin is producing in the minors, he could serve in a fill-in role.

However, Austin would, of course, have to sign first. It’s unclear when/if a potential signing could happen, but Sherman reports that Austin is set on a comeback.

Other teams interested in his services, aside from the Blue Jays, are the New York Mets, (Yankees), Chicago Cubs, and Tampa Bay Rays.

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