The Toronto Blue Jays made a huge free-agent splash on Tuesday after missing out on top starters Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays signed Japanese right-handed starting pitcher Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million contract. There is an opt-out after the third year.

“BREAKING: Kaima Taira to the Jays,” Heyman wrote on X. “$80 million/5 years. Opt out after year 3.”



Taira, 27, has seven years of experience in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The right-hander has a career 1.78 ERA with 620 strikeouts and 226 walks over 592 NPB innings.

This past season, Taira recorded a 1.36 ERA with 141 strikeouts and 45 walks in 146 innings across 23 appearances.

Here is Taira’s pitch mix and usage:

Mid-to-high-90s four-seamer (31.8%)

Low-90s cutter (17.8%)

Low-80s sweeper (13.7%)

High-80s changeup (10.9%)

Mid-80s splitter (9.1%)

Mid-90s sinker (8.3%)

Mid-80s slider (6.6%)

Low-70s curveball (1.8%)

Projecting Toronto Blue Jays’ Starting Rotation With Kaima Taira

1. Dylan Cease Cease will obviously be the Blue Jays’ No. 1 starting pitcher next year. If it weren’t for Cam Schlittler, he would’ve been the 2026 American League Cy Young. Cease made his first career All-Star Team with the Blue Jays this year. He posted a 2.40 ERA with 239 strikeouts in 169 innings across 29 starts in his first season with Toronto. 2. Kaima Taira Taira isn’t guaranteed to be the No. 2 starter to open the 2027 season, but he has the potential to be Toronto’s best starter. Taira’s fastball sits just under 96 mph but frequently hit 99-plus mph last season. His fastball is electric not only because of its velocity, but also because the right-hander has elite extension on the mound and a notably low release point. 3. Trey Yesavage Yesavage has earned either the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in the starting rotation. Injuries held him to just 20 starts this year. In his limited action in 2026, Yesavage posted a 3.69 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 97 2/3 innings. 4. José Soriano If Soriano is your No. 4 starter, you’re likely in a good spot. He struggled a bit after being acquired by Toronto last summer, but still had a solid season overall, posting a 3.91 ERA with 169 strikeouts over 32 starts. 5. Cody Ponce or Spencer Miles It’s unclear who will get the last spot in the rotation. The Blue Jays signed Ponce to be a starter last offseason after he spent four years playing overseas, but he suffered a right ACL sprain in his first start of the year, ending his season. Meanwhile, Miles made his MLB debut last year. He mainly pitched out of the bullpen for Toronto but was able to pitch multiple innings at a time. In 49 outings, Miles logged 95 2/3 innings with a 2.73 ERA and 93 strikeouts.