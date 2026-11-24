The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on both the left-handed pitching stars available in free agency.

Tarik Skubal met with the Blue Jays last week but signed with the New York Mets for $450 million on Sunday. Trevor Rogers may have also been a Toronto target, but the former Orioles star signed with the Chicago Cubs for $120 million on Monday.

If the Blue Jays are serious about landing more starting pitching this offseason, that’s two clear options out of the way.

And while there are more pitchers available, one name has been thrown about more than any other when it comes to Toronto: Freddy Peralta.

The former Brewers, Mets and Rays pitcher has been suggested as a Blue Jays target for weeks, and now a decision looms on both sides of the equation.

Freddy Peralta Decision

Peralta himself has a decision to make.

Now as one of the two best pitchers remaining on the market along with Michael King, Peralta likely has his pick of suitors.

He has pitched in the NL Central, NL East and AL East Division. He has thrown in small markets and a big one.

Where does Peralta want to go now? That, more than anything else, will determine whether Peralta winds up in Toronto.

Blue Jays Decision

The Blue Jays do have some amount of control here, though.

They didn’t bid as much as the Mets did for Skubal, which likely was at least a contributing factor to missing him.

It’s not clear if they were in the same region as the Cubs on Rogers or not.

But for Peralta, they could choose, if they really want him, to simply offer way more than everyone else.

The Blue Jays have made a habit of finishing in second place in free agency, but they gave Dylan Cease seven years and $210 million last offseason to leave no doubt. They could do similarly with Peralta if they believe he makes their team into a true contender again.

It’s up to Toronto to decide what to offer, and in that regard, they’ve got at least some control over where this remaining potential ace lands in free agency.