The Toronto Blue Jays, yet again, have missed out on a free agent.

This one feels particularly painful.

Toronto went after lefty superstar Tarik Skubal, but the New York Mets signed him instead. That was old news by Monday night, though.

This is a new one — Trevor Rogers didn’t choose the Blue Jays, either.

Rogers, a free agent left-hander from the Baltimore Orioles, was floated as an option for the Blue Jays, too.

Instead, on Monday night, Rogers signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays Miss Another Pitcher

Rogers wasn’t as sure of a thing to be a Toronto target, but he felt to some analysts like a logical alternative to Skubal.

But once the Blue Jays missed out on Skubal, they didn’t immediately sign a different pitcher.

Instead MLB insider Jon Morosi reported Monday night that the Cubs are the team landing Rogers:

Big news tonight: Trevor Rogers and the Cubs have agreed on a multiyear deal. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 24, 2026

The Blue Jays came up short in their bidding for Skubal.

It’s not yet clear if money was the issue with Rogers. There’s also a chance that Toronto didn’t have the interest in Rogers that others might’ve thought.

Either way, they’re not getting Rogers. He’s going to the Windy City instead.

Still Another Clear Option

There’s one other free agent pitcher who has come up often in conjunction with the Blue Jays: Freddy Peralta.

The long-time Brewers pitcher was traded to the Mets last offseason, then to the Rays at the deadline this season, but now he’s on the open market.

Aside from his Mets stint, Peralta has been a consistently excellent pitcher in his MLB career.

He would certainly look good at the front of the Blue Jays’ rotation alongside Dylan Cease, who signed last offseason for seven years and $210 million.

Toronto can’t afford to keep missing, so Peralta will be a guy to watch in the days ahead. If the Blue Jays want to make a splash, Peralta would be their guy.