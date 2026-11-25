The Toronto Blue Jays are showing some interest in a veteran pitcher to add some more depth to their pitching.

Toronto made their first big splash of the offseason by signing Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal. Taira is expected to be in the rotation, but can also pitch out of the bullpen if needed.

The Blue Jays could still use more arms and likely an impact bat or two before the Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Interested in Michael Soroka

Toronto signed Taira to bolster its rotation, but they could use another veteran arm or two.

After signing Taira, Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed Toronto is still poking around the starting market and has some interest in Canadian pitcher Michael Soroka.

“The Jays entered the offseason hoping to add one true impact pitcher, so it’s unclear whether that’s still in the cards after signing Taira,” Bannon wrote. “Toronto’s also been in on high-upside pitchers with injury risk, multiple sources familiar with Toronto’s dealings but not permitted to speak publicly said.

“They include Kris Bubic, who reportedly signed with the Cleveland Guardians for one year Tuesday, and Canadian righty Michael Soroka, who remains unsigned. If the Jays want to deploy a six-man rotation next year, there’s still room for another upside starting pitcher on a shorter deal.”

Soroka has battled injuries in his career, so there is some risk to the signing. Yet, he could add some insurance to the rotation and would be a fan-favorite due to him being Canadian.

Soroka is from Calgary and was an All-Star in 2019. He completed his seventh MLB season, going 9-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 22 games, including 21 starts last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Whether or not Soroka would want to sign with the Blue Jays, who don’t have a guaranteed starting rotation spot, is to be seen.

Toronto Planned to Add to Rotation

Although an impact bat was likely the Blue Jays’ biggest need, the team was always going to address its pitching staff.

At the GM meetings, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the team was looking to add a starting pitcher.

“Starters are the hardest to acquire because it’s the hardest thing to do,” Atkins said. “And then guys that can haul innings are very attractive. But we also want to make sure that we’re getting the highest leverage outs on both sides. So you kind of have to do all of it to have one of the better pitching staffs, which is certainly our goal.”

The Blue Jays landed their starter in Taira and now can shift their focus to other areas.