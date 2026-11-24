YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 31: Relief pitcher Kaima Taira #61 of Team Japan pitches in the eighth inning against Team Mexico during the baseball opening round Group A game on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)
After missing out on free agent starting pitchers Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally signed a top starter.
According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays have signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal. There is an opt-out after the third year.
Toronto Blue Jays Sign RHP Kaima Taira
“BREAKING: Kaima Taira to the Jays,” Heyman wrote on X. “$80 million/5 years. Opt out after year 3.”
“Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X. “The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman.”
Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman.
Taira’s fastball sits just under 96 mph but frequently hit 99-plus mph last season. His fastball is electric not only because of its velocity, but also because the right-hander has elite extension on the mound and a notably low release point.
Here is the Blue Jays’ projected rotation after the addition of Taira:
RHP Dylan Cease
RHP Kaima Taira
RHP Trey Yesavage
RHP José Soriano
RHP Cody Ponce or RHP Spencer Miles
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Sign Star Japanese Pitcher After Missing Out on Tarik Skubal