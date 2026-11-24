After missing out on free agent starting pitchers Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta and Trevor Rogers, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally signed a top starter.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays have signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million deal. There is an opt-out after the third year.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign RHP Kaima Taira

“BREAKING: Kaima Taira to the Jays,” Heyman wrote on X. “$80 million/5 years. Opt out after year 3.”

“Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote on X. “The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman.”