The Toronto Blue Jays struck out on another starting pitcher target after Freddy Peralta signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles signed Peralta to a five-year, $125 million free-agent contract on Tuesday. The former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher stays in the American League East after finishing last season with the Rays, but he won’t be coming to Toronto.

Blue Jays Strike Out on SP Again

The Blue Jays made a massive offer for free-agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, offering him over $400 million to sign north of the border. Skubal, though, took a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets instead, leaving Toronto missing out on their top free-agent target once again.

Then, the Blue Jays also missed out on Trevor Rogers, who signed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. With Peralta also off the board, arguably the top three free-agent starting pitchers are now signed with other teams, leaving Toronto to fight for the remaining starting pitchers on the market as Toronto still wants to shore up their starting pitching rotation for next year and beyond.

Michael King Is Still Available

The best free-agent starting pitcher still available is Michael King, who has been pitching for the San Diego Padres the last few years. King formerly played for the New York Yankees, so he has plenty of experience pitching in the AL East, which would be attractive for Toronto. But as the last elite SP on the market, King is surely going to get a massive contract, and it’s unknown if Toronto will be the ones paying him for it.

After King, the next-best free-agent pitchers could be Kevin Gausman and Shota Imanaga, both formerly of the Cubs. Gausman, of course, was with the Blue Jays for 4.5 years before they traded him to Chicago this summer, but he could reunite with the Blue Jays in free agency this summer, while Imanaga is definitely leaving Chicago and Toronto could be his next home.

Other free-agent pitchers on the board include Shane Bieber, who could potentially return to Toronto for yet another season, and Nick Martinez, formerly of the Rays.