The Toronto Blue Jays are urged to sign an intriguing name after the non-tender deadline.

Toronto made a difficult decision to non-tender Davis Schneider, making the fan-favorite a free agent. The Blue Jays weren’t the only team making tough decisions.

Toronto is expected to be active ahead of the looming Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Nolan Gorman

Toronto could use another infielder and some more power. So they could take a flier on a player who was non-tendered.

Blue Jays analyst Edward Eng of FanSided urges the team to sign former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman, who was non-tendered.

“Gorman’s power potential should immediately catch the Blue Jays’ attention. Gorman was non-tendered by the St. Louis Cardinals after an underwhelming 2026 campaign in which he produced a .184/.272/.308 slash line with a .580 OPS. He scored 26 runs, hit nine home runs and drove in 33 RBIs in 85 games. His OPS+ of 66 was his lowest since debuting in 2022 with St. Louis,” Eng wrote.

“Gorman has previously shown he can put up power numbers, as exemplified by his 27-homer, 76-RBI campaign in 2023 with the Cardinals. At just 26-years-old, he can still turn things around in the right environment with the right people helping him make adjustments. With the Blue Jays looking for a potential power upgrade over the likes of Ernie Clement and/or Andres Giménez in their middle infield, Gorman could fit the bill perfectly, and at a much cheaper cost than the targets the club has been pursuing.”

Gorman is just 26 years old and has played five years in the MLB already. He struggled last season. But his career-high is 27 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2023, and he is good for 15+ home runs every season.

Toronto Claims Christian Cairo Off Waivers

The Blue Jays haven’t made many major moves this offseason.

However, Toronto did add some infield depth off waivers. The team claimed Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers last week and DFA’d Chase Lee. The Blue Jays later traded Lee to the Colorado Rockies.

Cairo is 25 years old and has yet to make his MLB debut. He spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets minor-league systems. The Dodgers claimed him off waivers on Nov. 9.

Cairo played in Triple-A last season, hitting .230 with 4 home runs and 36 RBIs, as he’s more of a contact guy.