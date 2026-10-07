LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t in the postseason, but that hasn’t stopped them from making moves.
On Tuesday, Toronto officially signed a young outfielder to a minor-league contract.
Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Young Outfielder During MLB Playoffs
The Blue Jays signed 17-year-old outfielder Orangel Guanaguaney to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.
Guanaguaney will turn 18 on Oct. 28.Guanaguaney is from Maturin, Venezuela.
The outfielder bats and throws left-handed. He is listed at 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs 176 pounds.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 79-83 record.
The Blue Jays appeared out of the postseason race in early August. The club traded key players Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho.
However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays quietly announced the signing of a young outfielder amid the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Signing of Young Outfielder Amid MLB Playoffs