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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Signing of Young Outfielder Amid MLB Playoffs

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t in the postseason, but that hasn’t stopped them from making moves. On Tuesday, Toronto officially signed a young outfielder to a minor-league contract.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Young Outfielder During MLB Playoffs

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 24: Ross Atkins, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on before game one of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays signed 17-year-old outfielder Orangel Guanaguaney to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log. Guanaguaney will turn 18 on Oct. 28.
World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Guanaguaney is from Maturin, Venezuela. The outfielder bats and throws left-handed. He is listed at 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs 176 pounds.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 79-83 record. The Blue Jays appeared out of the postseason race in early August. The club traded key players Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho.
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Kazuma Okamoto #7 after scoring in the sixth inning during game one of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.
It was nonetheless an extremely disappointing season for the Blue Jays.
Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
In 2025, the Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run. A major reason for the Blue Jays’ regression is the poor play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a sub-.600 OPS in 2026.
Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Guerrero is currently in the middle of a $500 million contract. If the Blue Jays get the best version of Guerrero next year, they will be in much better shape to make a postseason run.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Signing of Young Outfielder Amid MLB Playoffs

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