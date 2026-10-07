Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Signing of Young Outfielder Amid MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t in the postseason, but that hasn’t stopped them from making moves. On Tuesday, Toronto officially signed a young outfielder to a minor-league contract.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Young Outfielder During MLB Playoffs

The Blue Jays signed 17-year-old outfielder Orangel Guanaguaney to a minor-league deal, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log. Guanaguaney will turn 18 on Oct. 28. Guanaguaney is from Maturin, Venezuela. The outfielder bats and throws left-handed. He is listed at 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs 176 pounds.

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