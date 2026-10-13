Toronto Blue Jays Cut Pitcher That Is Thriving In MLB Playoffs For New Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They had a talented roster that reached the 2025 World Series, but took a major step backwards in 2026 (and missed the MLB playoffs).

Blue Jays Cut Pitcher That Is Thriving In MLB Playoffs

With their season over, it’s worth noting that Bryan Baker (who used to play for the Blue Jays) is currently one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He is now with the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians), and made the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

So far, Baker has yet to let up a run during his three appearances in the postseason.

Social Media On Baker

Here’s what people have been saying about Baker:

StatMuse (October 7): “Bryan Baker vs Yankees: 1.0 IP 1 BB 2 SO 1 SV He saved all 3 games of the Rays’ ALDS sweep.”

@OptaSTATS (on October 7): “Bryan Baker of @RaysBaseball is the only MLB pitcher to save every game of a 3+ game sweep in the postseason while not allowing a single hit (since saves became official in 1969).”

Just Baseball (October 8): “Bryan Baker since his last blown save on May 13th, including the postseason: 48 IP | 5 ER (0.94 ERA) | 0.83 WHIP 15 BB | 47 K | 33/33 SV He has been an unbelievable addition to this Rays team!”

Looking At Baker’s Toronto Stint

Baker was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

He made his MLB debut for the Blue Jays in 2021.

However, the 31-year-old only appeared in one game for the franchise.

The Blue Jays designated him for assignment.

They wrote (via X) on November 8, 2021: “ROSTER MOVE: RHP Bryan Baker has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles.”

It’s fair to say that the Blue Jays probably made a mistake giving up on Baker so soon.

He is in his 6th MLB season.