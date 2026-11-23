The Toronto Blue Jays wanted Tarik Skubal. That much was clear.

They met with him last week and may have offered him in the neighborhood of $400 million, per reports.

The problem is that Skubal’s deal with the New York Mets was for nine years and $450 million. It doesn’t appear Toronto went up that high.

And that means the Blue Jays missed out on the top free agent this offseason, something they’ve found a bit of a pattern of doing.

It also means that the spot Toronto hoped Skubal would fill in their pitching rotation is still open.

The Blue Jays do have Dylan Cease back for the second year of his seven-year contract, and he was just runner-up to the Cy Young, so that’s a good place to start.

But Toronto definitely seems to have allocated some more money in the plans to pitching, and so don’t be shocked if they move quickly on a different arm.

One guy, Freddy Peralta, seems to be a particularly popular suggestion here.

Blue Jays Linked to Freddy Peralta

Peralta spent most of his career with the Brewers, then began 2026 with the Mets before finishing it with the Rays following a pair of trades.

He was brilliant in helping Tampa Bay get to the World Series before they fell to his former team.

Peralta is a free agent now, and ESPN’s Jorge Castillo thinks he’d be a great fit in Toronto.

This is what Castillo wrote on the matter after the Skubal signing with the Mets:

Freddy Peralta fits the Toronto Blue Jays well for a few reasons. One is that his fastball would play up at Rogers Centre. We saw Peralta turn his season around upon getting traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline. That was partly, in addition to a few mechanical and pitch mix changes, because his fastball has more induced vertical break indoors, and the Rays call Tropicana Field, the only fixed-roof ballpark in the majors, home. “Fastball Freddy” combined that with an increase in velocity to salvage his platform season. Rogers Centre has a retractable roof. A lot of his starts would be inside. That matters. And it matters that the Blue Jays are willing to spend top dollar to further improve their rotation after giving Dylan Cease a seven-year, $210 million contract last winter.

It may have been more fun to have the lefty-righty combo of Skubal and Cease, but having Peralta and Cease lead the rotation would be solid, too.

Other Toronto Needs

The Blue Jays do now have more money to potentially spend elsewhere now.

On paper, they seem like they could use upgrades in the outfield and at second base.

There are better free agent pitchers than hitters this offseason, which could skew Toronto’s plans, but certainly don’t expect them to be quiet after missing Skubal.