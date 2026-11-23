The Toronto Blue Jays are urged to sign a pitcher away from a division rival.

Toronto is expected to be active this offseason to bolster its roster after failing to make the playoffs. The Blue Jays are widely expected to add some pitching help.

MLB free agency is underway, and deals could come quickly before a potential Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Fernando Cruz

The Blue Jays could look to add to their bullpen depth and could look to sign a pitcher away from a division rival.

New York non-tendered Fernando Cruz, and now Blue Jays analyst Nick Ashbourne of Sportsnet urges the team to sign the right-hander.

“From a pure track-record standpoint, there isn’t reason to doubt Cruz’s ability to make a positive impact in the Blue Jays bullpen,” Ashbourne wrote. “Over the last two seasons, he’s provided 102.2 innings of 3.33 ERA ball, striking out an impressive 139 hitters in the process. He is a stylistically extreme pitcher who ranked in the 99th percentile in whiff rate and hard-hit rate in 2026, but below the fifth percentile in walk rate and groundball percentage. …

“Cruz is unusual, but his performance alone wouldn’t make him a non-tender candidate. His issue is health, as he finished 2026 on the IL with a shoulder issue. New York’s assessment that he’s not worthy of a major-league contract at this time may be correct, but the Yankees’ front office is far from infallible. Not many 36-year-olds coming off notable injuries can reasonably be classified as “high-upside”, but that label might just fit Cruz.”

Cruz does have some injury concerns, which could be an issue. But perhaps Toronto could sign him to a two-year deal, with the first year having lower money to make sure he’s healthy.

Cruz went 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games with the Yankees last season. He’s 11-21 with a 4.03 ERA in 251 games in his MLB career.

Toronto Expected to be Active

The Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing season and should be active this offseason.

At the GM meetings, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins believes Toronto is feeling good about their offseason so far and the moves to come.

“I feel really good,” Atkins said from a Starbucks in the ARIA Resort & Casino before the GM Meetings came to an end. “I feel very confident that we are attractive to several demographics. Feel like we’ve learned more about individuals on the free agent and trade side in every demographic that could impact us. So coming away feeling more confident than I did four days ago.”

Toronto is expected to add a power bat and some pitching this offseason.