The Toronto Blue Jays lost out in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes to the New York Mets, but not before making a massive contract offer.

On Sunday, the Mets signed Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal, making him the highest-paid pitcher in the game both by total money and annual average value.

But the Blue Jays also had a massive contract offer on the table for the ace pitcher.

Blue Jays Offered Tarik Skubal Over $400 Million

According to MLB reporter Michael Marino, the Blue Jays’ final offer to Skubal was over $400 million.

“Sources: The Toronto Blue Jays final offer for Tarik Skubal exceeded $400 million,” Marino wrote on X.

This was a massive contract offer by the Blue Jays, who were trying to create a 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation between Skubal and current staff ace Dylan Cease. Instead, Skubal signed with the Mets.

Blue Jays Finish Runners-Up Once Again

This is not the first time in recent years that the Blue Jays have finished runners-up to sign a major free agent.

It was a few years ago that the Blue Jays tried to sign Juan Soto as a free agent, but he went to the Mets instead, the same team that Skubal is joining.

The Blue Jays also famously had a massive contract offer on the table for DH/pitcher Shohei Ohtani, but the baseball superstar landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

As well, the Blue Jays tried to get Kyle Tucker last offseason, but he also went to the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays are trying everything they can to attract these elite, high-level free agents, but for whatever reason, they are coming up just short on signing them.

The good news is that we know that Toronto has money to spend and holes to fill in their rotation and lineup, so look for Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins to get back to work as he tries to improve his roster before the lockout date on December 2. That gives the GM about 10 days to work, so look for Atkins to get busy and try to make some big moves.