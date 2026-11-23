The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the favorites to sign an impact slugger to bolster their offense.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series.

The Blue Jays have yet to make a major move, but that could soon change before the looming Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays a Favorite to Sign Teruaki Sato

The Blue Jays are expected to add an impact bat or two, and they could be looking at the Japanese market once again.

Toronto has been linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, and MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named them a favorite to sign him.

“Dec. 1 is absolutely a hard deadline for Japanese stars Sato, Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh (and Korea’s Si-Hwan Roh) to sign, as MLB isn’t freezing or extending their 45-day posting windows despite the expiration of the CBA. If those players haven’t signed by then, they will be heading back to Asia, forced to wait until next year to try coming to the Majors,” Feinsand wrote.

“As for Sato, the 2025 Central League MVP — who, after winning the Triple Crown in 2026, is expected to take home his second straight MVP award later this week — has a number of clubs interested in signing him. The Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays, Mets and Cubs are among the teams believed to have the greatest interest, though others could still be in the mix, too. Industry sources expect Sato to land with one of those five clubs, with the Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays viewed as the favorites.”

If the Blue Jays sign Sato, it would be a massive addition to the lineup. In 2025, he hit .277 with 40 home runs and 102 RBIs, while this past season, he hit .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs, showing off his power bat.

It would be a great addition to the Blue Jays lineup, as he could play a corner outfield spot, which is a need.

What is Sato Expected to Sign For?

Although Sato has no MLB experience, he’s expected to be one of the top free agents available and will get a hefty deal.

MLBTradeRumors named Sato the seventh-best free agent and predicted he will sign a five-year, $80 million deal.

“If even one team thinks Sato has the tools to be an average or above-average defender at third base, he could well command a nine-figure deal. We’re betting that he’ll settle in closer to the range that Suzuki (five years, $85MM) and Masataka Yoshida (five years, $90MM) landed,” the article read.

Sato will likely be a cheaper option than Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena, and the Blue Jays will have the money to sign him.