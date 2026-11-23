The Toronto Blue Jays have free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Rogers “in their sights” after they whiffed on signing Tarik Skubal.

The Blue Jays offered Skubal a nine-year, $400 million contract, but the New York Mets went over the top and gave him nine years, $450 million instead.

With Skubal now off the board, the Blue Jays are set to turn their sights to one of the other top free-agent pitchers available, Rogers.

Blue Jays Heavily Linked to Trevor Rogers

Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Blue Jays have Rogers “in their sights” after striking out on Skubal.

“They are the only team that bid over $400 million trying to keep up with Steve Cohen and while they didn’t land Skubal, they’ve got a whole lot of cash burning in their pockets. They are going to act, and quickly. They are going to sign another front-line starter, with left-hander Trevor Rogers in their sights,” Nightengale wrote.

Rogers spent the last 2.5 seasons with the rival Baltimore Orioles. He was issued a qualifying offer and rejected it, so he would cost the Blue Jays a draft pick if they wanted to sign him. But the team needs a starter, and Rogers is one of the best available, so they might be willing to dismiss the draft pick cost and sign him.

Blue Jays Also Linked to More Hitters & Pitchers

In addition to Rogers, the Blue Jays are also being linked by Nightengale to a variety of other hitters and pitchers

From a hitting perspective, the Blue Jays are also open to signing free-agent outfielders Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, or Teruaki Sato, while as far as pitchers go, the team is open to signing free-agent relievers Adrian Morejon and Alex Vesia.

“They also would love to bring home an outfielder with Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena or Teruaki Sato fitting in perfectly. Considering they were going to add $400 million, reliever Adrian Morejon or Alex Vesia would greatly bolster their pen and fit into that budget, too,” Nightengale wrote.

With money to spend and holes to fill, look for Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins to keep himself very busy.