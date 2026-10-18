Blue Jays’ Chance of Signing Teruaki Sato Increases

The Toronto Blue Jays could really use Teruaki Sato.

The Blue Jays had great success in 2026 with their signing of Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto.

And now this offseason could bring another Japanese slugger into their sights.

The latest news on Sato brings him one step closer to potentially signing with the Blue Jays.

Teruaki Sato News

The first step in Sato joining the Blue Jays, or any team, would be for him to be posted by his NPB team, the Hanshin Tigers.

Apparently, that’s on the way.

Local Japanese media is reporting that “positive discussions” have been made in that direction.

The Hanshin Tigers are expected to approve 3B/RF Teruaki Sato’s posting request to MLB as “positive discussions” are already underway. https://t.co/Xl9Pl2KTnQ — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) October 18, 2026

Blue Jays Already Hinted at Teruaki Sato

Mark Shapiro, the Blue Jays’ president and CEO, spoke to reporters on Sept. 30 in a season-ending press conference.

He made it clear that they’ll continue to look at Japan to grow their brand — not just for talent, but for overall growth of the franchise.

This is what MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson shared on Shapiro’s comments:

Mark Shapiro says the #BlueJays will send a contingency to Japan this offseason and he may travel there, too, as they look to expand their presence (both baseball and business). He added that the Japanese market will obviously be something they explore again this winter. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 30, 2026

Obviously, Shapiro doesn’t specifically say that the Blue Jays are going to head to Japan and negotiate with Sato.

But given the importance Toronto seems to be placing on the Japanese market, Sato would be the perfect addition to help their cause there.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote this about Sato in September:

“While Sato has primarily played third base this season, he also has experience as a corner outfielder and his offensive numbers — 37 home runs and a 1.012 OPS — can’t be ignored. The Blue Jays have early interest in those two among others; the question is how serious that interest becomes and to what extent it’s reciprocated.”

Who is Teruaki Sato?

Teruaki Sato is a 27-year old, lefty-swinging slugger from Japan.

He has spent his entire professional career playing for the Hanshin Tigers in Nippon Professional Baseball, which is widely regarded as the second-best baseball league in the world behind MLB.

This was Sato’s best season yet. He has a .315 average in 136 games with 39 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 100 RBI. His OPS was a career-best 1.012.

Sato didn’t hit for as much average in 2025 (.277), but he did slug 40 homers and drive in 102 runs.

And at this spring’s World Baseball Classic, Sato went 3-for-10 — all three hits being doubles.

Sato struck out 156 times in 136 games this year, and 163 times in 139 games last year. Given that NPB’s pitchers don’t have the velocity or stuff of MLB’s arms, that’s not ideal.

Can he get to his power in MLB? That was the question this year with Munetaka Murakami on the White Sox, and it will be again with Sato.