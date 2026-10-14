Blue Jays Named Landing Spot For $85 Million Star Infielder

It was a disappointing finish to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who came into the campaign as the defending American League Champions after their run to the World Series for the first time since the early 1990s last fall.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays did not do enough to defend their League title from last year and failed to earn a spot in the MLB postseason.

While they’re watching the playoffs right now, speculation has continued to grow about what kind of moves that the Jays could be considering during the offseason, and one potential major move is moving to the forefront of attention.

The Toronto Blue Jays Could Potentially Make A Major Push For A $85M Cubs Star

In a recent piece put together by MLB Insider Keegan Matheson, one of the top priorities that the Blue Jays need to emphasize in the months ahead is adding power to the lineup, and he believes that can be achieved by targeting Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki.

Matheson began:

“Power must be at the forefront of this offensive retool. Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki fits Toronto’s roster very well, and with the Blue Jays’ expanded efforts in Asia following their success with Kazuma Okamoto, they will be linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato as well.”

He continued:

“It’s been a long time since the Blue Jays developed an All-Star-caliber outfielder. You’re stuck reaching for Kevin Pillar’s peak seasons, then even further for Vernon Wells, who last played for the Blue Jays in 2010.

This is another layer of Suzuki’s clean fit in Toronto, but the Jays could also open the door to Randy Arozarena, who the Blue Jays know all too well from his time in Tampa and Seattle.”

Matheson then concluded by saying that Suzuki’s familiarity with Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto could help facilitate interest for the former.

“All of these ideas continue to point back to Suzuki as an obvious target. Additionally, Okamoto is friendly with Suzuki from their time playing against one another in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan and as teammates in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.”

Suzuki Is Set To Become A UFA

Suzuki joined the Chicago Cubs in 2022 after starring in Japan, signing a five-year, $85 million contract following his posting by the Hiroshima Carp. He debuted on Opening Day, collected his first MLB hit that game and hit his first home run three days later.

Suzuki quickly made an impact, earning NL Player of the Week and Rookie of the Month honors in April. A left ring-finger injury sidelined him for more than a month, but he returned in July and finished his rookie season batting .262 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI.

He improved in 2023, batting .285 with 20 homers and 74 RBI despite missing time with an oblique issue. In 2024, Suzuki hit .283 with 21 home runs and 73 RBI while reaching 300 career MLB hits and 50 home runs.

Suzuki took another step in 2025, earning NL Player of the Week honors in May and hitting a career-best 32 home runs and 103 RBI in 151 games.

This past season, the last year of his five-year, $85 million contract, he hit 26 home runs with 86 RBI and a .270 batting average in 143 games played.