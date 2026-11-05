Toronto Blue Jays Make Anthony Santander Announcement Amid Controversial Posts

The Toronto Blue Jays have a laundry list of tasks to tackle over the MLB offseason before a looming lockout. One of them is to determine how to move forward with many players coming off major injuries in 2026. One of those players being Anthony Santander.

He missed the entire 2026 regular season. Santander split his time between rehabilitation assignments and the injured list.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Announcement After Anthony Santander’s Controversial Posts

The Blue Jays are doing damage control after Santander shared Islamophobic posts to his Instagram profile.

BlogTO reported the news of the posts, and shared the response from a Blue Jays spokesperson.

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs,” they said.

Looking at Anthony Santander’s Controversial IG Posts

The Blue Jays slugger shared several, now deleted, posts to his Instagram. However, they were up long enough for countless people to see.

According to the above article, the posts claimed that Muslim politicians are radicals, among other similar sentiments.

“The first video, shared from the account “@theamericantruthproject,” claimed that all Muslims elected to office on Tuesday are radicals who want to impose Sharia law in the U.S. Congress,” they wrote.

“The second video featured a Christian minister who described Islam as “violent” and “driven by war.” The minister went on to say that Islam is not peaceful and that there is “no such thing as kind Muslims.”

Looking At Anthony Santander’s Future With The Toronto Blue Jays

Despite his injuries, Santander is set to earn more money with the Blue Jays.

The outfielder will earn $19.2 million in 2027. Following that, there is a player opt-out available before Toronto is on the hook for three more years of payments.

Santander last played for the Blue Jays during the 2025 regular season. He recorded six home runs and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

The year before, he was coming off a 44-home run campaign with the Baltimore Orioles.

With these new actions, don’t be surprised if the relationship between the player and the team is strained.