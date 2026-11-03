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Blue Jays Stuck After Jose Berrios $48 Million Decision

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Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios faces the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre during the 2025 season.
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The Blue Jays' rotation is nearing disaster with Jose Berrios undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Toronto Blue Jays had to know this would happen, but they’re still stuck regardless of how you frame it.

Jose Berrios entered this offseason with a two-year player option on his contract. If he accepted it, it would pay him $48 million total over the next two seasons. If  he declined it, he’d be a free agent.

Considering Berrios’ lack of pitching recently, this was an obvious one, and now the Blue Jays have to deal with it.

Jose Berrios Contract Decision

Teams and their option decisions come into play on Monday, when deadlines passed for making those decisions.

The Blue Jays didn’t officially announce anything about Berrios, but if he was going to become a free agent, that would’ve been made clear.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco wrote this on Monday night:

“While the Jays didn’t officially announce an option decision regarding Berríos, it’s safe to assume he did not opt out of the final two years on his contract.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote an article in September discussing a ton of possibilities for the offseason ahead, and he didn’t feel the need to devote that much time to Berrios, though, of whom he made it a clear “no” to opting out of his deal.

“Berrios underwent Tommy John surgery in May and will not be going anywhere with two years and $48 million left on his deal,” Passan writes.

Since the Tommy John surgery likely will stop Berrios from even being ready for the start of next season (potential lockout notwithstanding), it was much wiser for him to take the payday.

The Blue Jays will eventually have a dilemma for how to use Berrios, but that’s not here yet. He still has to get healthy first.

Other Blue Jays Moves

The Blue Jays had a lot happening on Monday night.

They reinstated a bunch of players from the 60-day injured list: Berrios, Jake Bloss, Bowden Francis, Cody Ponce, Addison Barger, Anthony Santander and Jonatan Clase.

They also outrighted CJ Vay Eyk off the 40-man roster, and he’ll likely become a free agent. Rudy Martin Jr. also elected free agency.

It’s worth noting in conjunction to Berrios that Shane Bieber is heading to free agency. The Blue Jays may not be in a position to bring back Bieber, particularly with the money on the books for Berrios.

Toronto has a big offseason ahead after missing the playoffs entirely a year after going to Game 7 of the World Series. And the cost they’ll have to pay Berrios won’t help their cause at making other key signings — they’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Blue Jays Stuck After Jose Berrios $48 Million Decision

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