Blue Jays Named Top Landing Spot for Rejected Yankees Star

The Toronto Blue Jays could bolster their infield with a short-term fill-in from a division rival.
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a strong season in 2026, but fell short of the lofty expectations he set for himself and ultimately left the Bronx without a qualifying offer. As he hits free agency, the Blue Jays have been floated as one of the top potential landing spots.
Blue Jays Could Give Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chance to Rebound
The Athletic’s preview of the upcoming MLB free agency class ranked Chisholm at No. 9 overall, noting that he fizzled out as the season went on.
“One of the first and most valuable lessons you learn in the journalism business: Do not overpromise and underdeliver,” the report noted. “Better to do the opposite, and consistently. However sarcastic he was, Chisholm mentioned going 50-50 in the spring. Instead, his OPS dropped 100 points. By the fall, he was on the pine against left-handers and even against the occasional righty.”
Despite Chisholm failing to meet his own high expectations, the report noted that he could still end up being one of the best players of his free agency class
“He still might have the highest ceiling among position players in this class,” the report noted. “But coming off a season that felt disappointing in so many ways — a year with 3.5 wins above replacement has seldom felt like this — Chisholm might be best served on a short-term deal where he re-establishes just how good he can be.”
The Blue Jays were named as one of the best fits for Chisholm, along with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and Minnesota Twins.
Yankees Decide Against Qualifying Offer for Jazz Chisholm
The Yankees had a chance to lock Chisholm down, but decided against committing to the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer that would have given them draft pick compensation if he refused.
Chisholm’s tenure in the Bronx ended on a low note, with manager Aaron Boone leaving him out of the lineup for two postseason games, including the season-ending Game 3 loss to the Rays. At the time, Chisholm expressed frustration that he didn’t learn about the benching until he arrived at the stadium.
“I’d always prefer a conversation, so I would at least know what I’m walking into,” Chisholm said, via MLB.com.
Chisholm still expressed a desire to return to the Yankees, however.
“This is where I want to be,” he said. “I love it as a Yankee. I grew up as a Yankee fan, being from the Bahamas, watching Derek Jeter and those guys every day. It was a great time being a Yankee. I loved my time as a Yankee.
“I had great years with the Yankees; I had an All-Star year, had a Silver Slugger year. Who doesn’t want to stay with a team that you’ve had such great times with and great years with? To see it maybe end here sucks, but it’s part of the business.”
Blue Jays Named Top Landing Spot for Rejected Yankees Star