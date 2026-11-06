Blue Jays Named Top Landing Spot for Rejected Yankees Star

“One of the first and most valuable lessons you learn in the journalism business: Do not overpromise and underdeliver,” the report noted. “Better to do the opposite, and consistently. However sarcastic he was, Chisholm mentioned going 50-50 in the spring. Instead, his OPS dropped 100 points. By the fall, he was on the pine against left-handers and even against the occasional righty.”

Despite Chisholm failing to meet his own high expectations, the report noted that he could still end up being one of the best players of his free agency class

“He still might have the highest ceiling among position players in this class,” the report noted. “But coming off a season that felt disappointing in so many ways — a year with 3.5 wins above replacement has seldom felt like this — Chisholm might be best served on a short-term deal where he re-establishes just how good he can be.”

The Blue Jays were named as one of the best fits for Chisholm, along with the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, and Minnesota Twins.

Yankees Decide Against Qualifying Offer for Jazz Chisholm

The Yankees had a chance to lock Chisholm down, but decided against committing to the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer that would have given them draft pick compensation if he refused.

Chisholm’s tenure in the Bronx ended on a low note, with manager Aaron Boone leaving him out of the lineup for two postseason games, including the season-ending Game 3 loss to the Rays. At the time, Chisholm expressed frustration that he didn’t learn about the benching until he arrived at the stadium.