Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Receives Major Personal News

The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of an MLB postseason bid this year, less than a year after reaching the World Series and coming within inches of winning it.

However, the Blue Jays’ star players and other contributors didn’t produce enough to help the team return to that stage.

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned his sixth consecutive All-Star selection, he also set career lows in several offensive categories.

He hit just nine home runs and drove in 57 RBIs across 144 games after recording at least 23 home runs in each of the previous five seasons. He also hit .260, another career-low mark.

Guerrero Jr. Receives Major Personal News

Despite his struggles at the plate, Guerrero Jr. remained exceptional defensively at first base and received recognition for his work on Wednesday.

He earned a spot among the finalists for the 2026 Gold Glove Award, an honor he has won just once in his career.

Guerrero Jr. joins four Blue Jays teammates among the finalists: right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano, catcher Brandon Valenzuela, shortstop Andres Gimenez and right fielder Nathan Lukes.

Via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic: “The 2026 #BlueJays Gold Glove finalists (aka top-3 vote getters): SP José Soriano C Brandon Valenzuela 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. SS Andrés Giménez RF Nathan Lukes.”

The 2026 #BlueJays Gold Glove finalists (aka top-3 vote getters):

SP José Soriano

C Brandon Valenzuela

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Andrés Giménez

RF Nathan Lukes — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 14, 2026

Guerrero Jr.’s Comments on 2026 Season With Blue Jays

There was plenty of drama surrounding Guerrero Jr. and his performance during the 2026 season, and he ultimately acknowledged that he fell short of his own standards.

“When it’s a bad year, it’s a bad year,” Guerrero said after the regular season ended. “I didn’t have any major injuries. Some things that happened through the year, I gotta say, our medical staff and trainers did a great job. They worked very hard with me.

“Maybe I wasn’t 100% physically, but it is what it is. I tried my best every day to go out there as ready as I could. It’s over right now,” he added. “To the fans, I have never stopped working very hard. I’m going to go into the offseason again to prepare myself to do the best I can. Physically, mentally, everything I have.”