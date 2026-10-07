Bo Bichette’s Plans For 1 Year After Blue Jays Take Shape

Bo Bichette made a tough decision last offseason when he chose to leave the only MLB team he’s ever known, the Toronto Blue Jays.

He’s facing another decision in the winter ahead after his first campaign with the New York Mets.

The decision comes about thanks to the contract the Mets gave to Bichette to leave the Blue Jays in the first place.

Bo Bichette’s Mets Contract

When Bichette signed with the Mets, his contract was reported as a three-year deal worth $126 million — which is $42 million per year.

But as the details came out, it became clear that the contract wasn’t just a three-year pact. It was layered with opt-outs.

The contract essentially functions as three one-year deals put together. If Bichette rides out the life of the contract, he gets $126 million.

But each season is its own $42 million, and Bichette was given the chance to leave between each one with his player options. So each offseason of the deal, he has a choice to make.

If Bichette had played up to his full potential in 2026, he’d be an obvious opt-out candidate to go to free agency again and get an even larger contract.

But after a so-so Bichette season, and with a potential lockout incoming, Bichette may decide to stay put. That’s $42 million he could bank on, rather than risk the open market. It’ll be a fascinating decision-making process to watch.

Bichette’s choice could also come down to whether he wants to keep playing with the Mets or not.

Bo Bichette’s Honest Feelings

Bichette spoke in a new story with the New York Post about his experience in his first year outside of Toronto and instead in the Big Apple.

“My wife loves living there,” Bichette said. “I like living there. It’s a comfortable situation for us. As tough as it is to play in New York, I think there is something special about having that type of expectation on you, something about trying to climb that mountain.”

It’s clear in Bichette’s words that the transition wasn’t the easiest thing for him, either.

“The first three months were some of the longest of my career for sure, a combination of so many different things,” Bichette told the Post. “Simply put, my performance and the team’s performance in a new situation. I think I can look at the season and in some ways see it in a positive light and I think the team can as well.”

There was some wondering initially whether Bichette could ever come back to Toronto, but he certainly sounds like a guy happy with where he is — the contract details will be the key part, maybe more so than the locale.

“It was a weird year, because I feel positive about this team going forward, and obviously have confidence in myself, so it’s a weird feeling to have that positivity about the team, about myself,” Bichette said. “I knew before coming here that winning in New York is probably the peak of sports. But I think I have even more respect for that now. I think there is something special about that, and that is what draws me here.”

Blue Jays fans probably missed Bichette this season. It seems like that will continue to be the case going forward, one way or another.