BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 17: Catcher Luke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays visits starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays on the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.
They will be a very interesting team to watch in 2027.
There is still a lot of talent on their roster.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays will enter an intriguing offseason.They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Blue Jays catcher became a free agent.Luke Maile (who most recently played for the Kansas City Royals) will now be […]
3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Immediately Becomes MLB Free Agent