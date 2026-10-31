Hi, Subscriber

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Immediately Becomes MLB Free Agent

  • 422 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 17: Catcher Luke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays visits starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez #41 of the Toronto Blue Jays on the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter an intriguing offseason.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyLuke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by first base coach Mark Budzinski #53 after hitting a single to break up the no-hitter in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on April 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

This week, a former Blue Jays catcher became a free agent.

Luke Maile (who most recently played for the Kansas City Royals) will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Luke Maile elected free agency.”

Maile appeared in 18 games for the Royals this past season.

Looking At Maile

GettyLuke Maile #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays follows through on a swing in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 4, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Maile was picked in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays acquired Maile in 2017.

MLB.com wrote (on April 6, 2017): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed C Luke Maile off waivers from Tampa Bay Rays.”

GettyLuke Maile #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays is interviewed after the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maile then spent three seasons playing for Toronto.

He appeared in 158 regular season games for the franchise (which is the longest stint of his career).

GettyLuke Maile #22 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After Toronto, Maile had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds (before the Royals).

It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They will be a very interesting team to watch in 2027.

There is still a lot of talent on their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Immediately Becomes MLB Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x