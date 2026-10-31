3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Immediately Becomes MLB Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter an intriguing offseason.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Blue Jays catcher became a free agent.

Luke Maile (who most recently played for the Kansas City Royals) will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Luke Maile elected free agency.”

Maile appeared in 18 games for the Royals this past season.

Looking At Maile

Maile was picked in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays acquired Maile in 2017.

MLB.com wrote (on April 6, 2017): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed C Luke Maile off waivers from Tampa Bay Rays.”

Maile then spent three seasons playing for Toronto.

He appeared in 158 regular season games for the franchise (which is the longest stint of his career).

After Toronto, Maile had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds (before the Royals).

It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They will be a very interesting team to watch in 2027.

There is still a lot of talent on their roster.