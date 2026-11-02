Blue Jays Catcher Snubbed Of Historic Award

Thanks to his strong defensive season in what was his first full campaign as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, catcher Brandon Valenzuela was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award.

However, he’ll have to wait for a different season to take home the award, as it was ultimately claimed by Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler for a second straight campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela Was Snubbed For The Gold Glove Award

This season’s recipient of the American League Gold Glove award was Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, who took home the award for the second straight season.

Unfortunately, this means that Valenzuela will have to wait for a different season to take home the award, which would have been the first of his career.

However, the good news is that Blue Jays fans can take comfort in his emergence as one of the top defensive players in the American League, and if his upward career trajectory continues, it might not be long before he hears his name called for the award in the future.

Valenzuela Is Coming Off His First Full Year With The Blue Jays

Valenzuela began his professional career with the Padres after signing in 2017. He eventually emerged as a standout in the minors, earning Texas League Player of the Month honors in June 2024 with San Antonio.

Toronto acquired him from San Diego at the 2025 trade deadline in the deal that sent Will Wagner to the Padres. Valenzuela spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Buffalo before being protected on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster.

He started 2026 in Buffalo but quickly reached the majors when Toronto needed catching depth following Alejandro Kirk’s injury. Valenzuela debuted in early April and recorded his first MLB homer five days later against the Twins.

He would finish the 2026 campaign hitting .226 with nine home runs and 24 RBI, along with a .688 OPS.