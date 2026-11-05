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Former Toronto Blue Jays Fan Favorite Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 17: Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates scoring the winning run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 17, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a season to forget in 2026.

After entering the season with high expectations, they finished last in the AL East with a 79-83 record.

With this, the Blue Jays are facing an important offseason as they aim to get back into the playoffs in 2027.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Fan Favorite Becomes Free Agent

Wild Card Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins - Game One
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 03: Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays fields the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

With the offseason getting underway, a former Blue Jays fan favorite has officially hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio has become a free agent.

“1B Cavan Biggio elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote. 

Biggio becoming a free agent comes after he spent the entirety of this season with Triple-A Sugar Land.

In 123 games with Triple-A Sugar Land, Biggio posted 18 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .230 batting average. He did not receive a call-up to the Houston Astros‘ major league roster this campaign.

Looking at Biggio’s Time With the Blue Jays

Washington Nationals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 30: Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base after hitting a double in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on August 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Biggio spent his first six MLB seasons with the Blue Jays from 2019 to 2024.

In 490 games over six seasons with Toronto, Biggio posted 48 home runs, 176 RBI, and a .227 batting average.

Biggio’s best season with Toronto was his rookie year in 2019, as he set career highs with 16 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and 48 RBI.

Biggio’s time with Toronto officially ended in June 2024 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Braydon Fisher. Since then, he has had stops at the MLB level with the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals.

Biggio last played in the majors during the 2025 season with the Royals.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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