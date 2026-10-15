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Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out Post

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Dylan Cease is coming off his first season pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

He also made his first career All-Star Game.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out Post

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Cease sent out a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes in three hours.

He did not have a caption on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@madison199779: “A master class on the mound and a master class off the mound!!!!💙💙❤️❤️🇨🇦⚾️”

@darlenekulig: “Love the authentic space you create from…”

@lifewithderekfanforlife12: “Your my favorite Toronto blue Jay’s baseball player”

GettyDylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out Post

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