PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
@madison199779: “A master class on the mound and a master class off the mound!!!!💙💙❤️❤️🇨🇦⚾️”
@darlenekulig: “Love the authentic space you create from…”
@lifewithderekfanforlife12: “Your my favorite Toronto blue Jay’s baseball player”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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Dylan Cease is coming off his first season pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.The 30-year-old went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.He also made his first career All-Star Game.Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out PostOn Wednesday, Cease sent out a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes in three […]
Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out Post