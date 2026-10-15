Dylan Cease is coming off his first season pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 29 starts.

He also made his first career All-Star Game.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Dylan Cease Quietly Sends Out Post

On Wednesday, Cease sent out a post to Instagram that had over 2,000 likes in three hours.

He did not have a caption on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@madison199779: “A master class on the mound and a master class off the mound!!!!💙💙❤️❤️🇨🇦⚾️”

@darlenekulig: “Love the authentic space you create from…”

@lifewithderekfanforlife12: “Your my favorite Toronto blue Jay’s baseball player”