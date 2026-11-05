28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

With MLB free agency opening up on Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are among the most intriguing teams to watch.

Just one year after making the World Series, the Blue Jays failed to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Pitcher Immediately Leaves Blue Jays Organization

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

CJ Van Eyk will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP CJ Van Eyk elected free agency.”

Van Eyk had initially been outrighted to Triple-A after going unclaimed on waivers.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on November 2: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 Reinstated Addison Barger, Anthony Santander, Jonatan Clase, José Berríos, Jake Bloss, Bowden Francis and Cody Ponce from the 60-day IL 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A 🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. has elected free agency 🔹 Declined the 2027 club option on OF Myles Straw”

Looking At Van Eyk

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on July 12: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk selected to the Major League roster and will be active today 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas optioned to Triple-A Welcome to The Show, CJ!”

Van Eyk finished his first season at the MLB level going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games (one start).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They still have enough talent to be a team who is capable of making a run in 2027.