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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

With MLB free agency opening up on Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are among the most intriguing teams to watch.

Just one year after making the World Series, the Blue Jays failed to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Pitcher Immediately Leaves Blue Jays Organization

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the second inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

This week, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

CJ Van Eyk will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP CJ Van Eyk elected free agency.”

Van Eyk had initially been outrighted to Triple-A after going unclaimed on waivers.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on November 2: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 Reinstated Addison Barger, Anthony Santander, Jonatan Clase, José Berríos, Jake Bloss, Bowden Francis and Cody Ponce from the 60-day IL 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A 🔹 OF Rudy Martin Jr. has elected free agency 🔹 Declined the 2027 club option on OF Myles Straw”

Looking At Van Eyk

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Van Eyk was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on July 12: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk selected to the Major League roster and will be active today 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas optioned to Triple-A Welcome to The Show, CJ!”

Van Eyk finished his first season at the MLB level going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games (one start).

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyCJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They still have enough talent to be a team who is capable of making a run in 2027.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Leaves Toronto Blue Jays Organization

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